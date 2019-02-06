New RCC/FD3 Fire Science Center opens

WHITE CITY, Ore. — After two years of development and five months of construction, the new Rogue Community College and Fire District Three’s Fire Science Center is finally open.
Dozens of people gathered at Fire District Three’s White City Campus on Agate Road Tuesday afternoon.
The goal is to have the center increase awareness about RCC’s fire science program.
RCC said they’re excited to be able to offer fire science classes on District Three’s campus and combine classroom teaching with hands-on learning.
“We are very excited to have this finally come to fruition,” said RCC’s Department Chair of Fire Science Gary Heigel, “and excited for what it’s gonna mean for our students and the community.”
The $1 million project was funded by both partners, $500,000 from an RCC bond passed by voters back in May of 2016 and $500,000 from Fire District Three.
It will also serve as a centralized location for other fire and public safety organizations to host local and regional training.