New RCC program gives students opportunity in medical field

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new program at Rogue Community College allows students to dive into the medical field.
The new nursing assistant program takes 6 weeks to complete.
Organizers say once you’ve passed the program, students will gain the skills necessary to take the Oregon State Board of Nursing Exam.
“It’s a beginning credential in the health care profession but it also is the baseline for a lot of other opportunities that a student or other person might be interested in,” says Diane Hoover with RCC.
RCC says it is talking with South Medford High School to potentially bring the program there.
