New Republican candidate for governor visits Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —Bridget Barton, a Republican candidate visited Medford Friday, to host a meet and greet.

Barton is a 20-year publisher, of a business public policy arts and culture magazine.

She says she’s an optimistic outsider, looking to bring change to Oregon.

“This is the opportunity for an outsider to come in and really solve some problems, I’ve got a lot of experience in the very issues that we’re facing in the state, education, homelessness, crime, the natural resources issues, these are my fortes,” said Barton.

Barton says with a fresh perspective to voters of the Oregon Republican Party, she’s uniquely situated to win the primary election in May.