New restaurant Ferment and Fire coming to Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Only on NBC5 News, a new brewery and pizza joint is coming to Central Point next year.

Tim Alvarez, of Alvarez Restoration and Construction, will open the new restaurant dubbed ‘Ferment and Fire” on Highway 99 by Go Car Wash.

Alvarez said, “It’s going to be a family place. The idea is to, I don’t know if you’ve been to Crux in Bend, but take the whole family, There’s bean bags to throw outside. It’s fun. It should be fun and family friendly and good for Central Point… which is growing!”

Alvarez says there will be 6,000 sq. ft. of both indoor and outdoor space for people to enjoy.

They hope to break ground on ‘Ferment and Fire’ next week.

