MEDFORD, Ore. – A new restaurant is coming to a historic building in Ashland.

The site of the former Standing Stone Brewing Company was built in 1925 on Oak Street.

After closing last year, it will now be the second home of the Noble Fox Restaurant and Brewery.’

The other location is Silverton, Oregon.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says it will feature an outdoor patio and a 10-barrel brewery.

It is scheduled to open next spring.

