Home
New restaurants coming to Medford

New restaurants coming to Medford

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — More restaurants are coming to South Medford this summer.

Construction crews recently broke ground on the lot next to the intersection of Garfield Street and Center Drive.

The ‘South Side Center’ will include Cracker Barrel, Chipotle, Five Guys Burgers, and Mod Pizza.

That leaves three more spaces to be filled.

Outlier Construction says the location is what makes the area so attractive.

“This is a high traffic area. As you can tell, it’s very busy, and I think a lot of the retail and restaurants that have gone in here recently have succeeded and are thriving. So I think that this location is going to serve these new tenants very well,” Ryan Beugli said.

The restaurants should be up and ready to serve by early summer.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics