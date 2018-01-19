New restaurants coming to Medford

Medford, Ore. — More restaurants are coming to South Medford this summer.
Construction crews recently broke ground on the lot next to the intersection of Garfield Street and Center Drive.
The ‘South Side Center’ will include Cracker Barrel, Chipotle, Five Guys Burgers, and Mod Pizza.
That leaves three more spaces to be filled.
Outlier Construction says the location is what makes the area so attractive.
“This is a high traffic area. As you can tell, it’s very busy, and I think a lot of the retail and restaurants that have gone in here recently have succeeded and are thriving. So I think that this location is going to serve these new tenants very well,” Ryan Beugli said.
The restaurants should be up and ready to serve by early summer.