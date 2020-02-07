New rules for mushroom hunters at Jackson Cemetery

Jacksonville City officials say mushroom enthusiasts search the cemetery for morels, a fungi often found in luxury food.
However, they’re hurting the environment by parking on gravestones and disrupting funerals.
“I mean if they want to come up and pick mushrooms that’s their choice. But just follow the rules and understand there’s other reasons the cemetery’s there than mushroom picking,” said Max Woody, Public Works Operational Manager for City of Jacksonville.
The Cemetery Commission is asking mushroom hunters to park in designated areas, keep noise levels to a minimum, and keep an eye on their children.
