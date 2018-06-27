New study: shorter and more frequent CPR courses needed

MEDFORD, Ore. — The American Heart Association says improving CPR training could save more lives. New research shows online and in-person CPR courses are falling short. Many people never really master the technique, or they forget what to do. That’s why experts suggest courses should offer shorter but more frequent learning sessions with more real-life experiences.
Bryan Jensen, manager of the Providence Medford Cath Lab, stopped by NBC5 to share his thoughts on the study and show us what we all can do to be better educated.