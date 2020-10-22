New system causes headache for college staff and students

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new 3 million dollar system at Rogue Community College is creating some headaches for both staff and students.
Last July the school, along with a couple of other community colleges in Oregon, began using a new program for students to register and pay for classes. However, what the administration received wasn’t what they were expecting.
“We bought the cloud version, but the cloud version wasn’t available to demo. So [the sales team] showed us the desktop version. And the assumption was they were gonna look and act very much the same, but they didn’t,” said Cathy Kemper Pelle, President of RCC.
RCC’s administration is now manually inputting students’ schedules and financial aid until the hiccups are fixed.
The college says they extended payment for classes until the end of the semester when it knows it’ll have every student’s information updated.
RCC says it doesn’t know when all the problems will get fixed but will continue to update the system with improvements.
