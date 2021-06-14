New ticketing process for Jackson County Fair due to county risk-level restrictions

CENTRAL POINT, Ore,- With just 30 days until the Jackson County fair, tickets went on sale this morning.
Unlike other years, a limited number of tickets are being sold each day. Concert access also has to be uniquely organized because of county restrictions, so people will pay by car load (which has limited capacity) and then walking to the front of Isola Arena to watch.
But the state is getting closer to Governor Brown’s vaccination goal to open back up. Expo Director Helen Funk says they’ve had to make several different plans to adjust to a possible change in restrictions.
“So, you come up with a high risk plan, and then a moderate risk plan, and then a low risk plan. So we have three different plans ready to go with contracts in place for each,” Funk explained.
The fair is July 14th through 18-th. You can learn more about the new ticket sale process, and make a fair reservation or buy a concert car pass on the Expo website.
