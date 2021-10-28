Home
New ‘tiny home’ community unveiled for first time in Grants Pass, ready to house homeless

GRANTS PASS, Ore — More than a dozen new tiny homes have been built for the first time in Grants Pass, in an effort to give homeless people a step in a new direction. 

AllCare community foundation and Rogue Retreat teamed up on the initiative to create “Foundry Village.” In the area are 17 detached bedrooms for the individuals, along with amenities for showering and eating in an adjacent community building.

“We’re trying to take people who can’t help themselves and are falling into this well of homelessness,” Chad McComas, executive director with Rogue Retreat said Wednesday. “We’re giving them a hand up and putting them in an environment where they can get their dignity back.” 

Much like Rogue Retreat’s other transitional housing in Medford, McComas said the homes will be temporary for each individual. The services provided by Rogue Retreat’s specialists and Grants Pass community partners, intend to give people tools and confidence to get back on their feet.

McComas said they plan to move the first group of people in within the next week.

