New wildfire prevention tool can show wildfire risk near you

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new wildfire prevention tool used by the US Forest Service allows you to type in the name of your town and see a map of how at risk you are of wildfires.
The US Department of Agriculture, or USDA, posted a link to the site on its twitter account early Wednesday morning.
It says you can go to wildfirerisk.org to learn more about understanding, and preventing wildfires, as well as learning about the area in which you live.
USDA, along with the US Forest Service, say the explore option can help communities reduce wildfires by bringing additional wildfire awareness to the areas that need it most.
