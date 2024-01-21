New wine tasting room in historic home in downtown Jacksonville

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new wine tasting room in a historic home opened its doors for the first time today, in downtown Jacksonville.

The Orth House, on West Main Street, was built in 1880.

It was a private residence for years and was closed to the public.

However, the owners of Remotion Winery in Jacksonville, Ben and Lori Gramble were on the lookout to relocate their business.

And while they were skeptical at first, they fell in love with the property.

Ben Gramble said,

“Both of us thinking, ‘well it’s probably not going to work out, it’s not going to be the right space.’ And then we went and toured it and were like ‘oh, uh-oh. This really could work; we might’ve gotten ourselves into something here.”

Lori Gramble added,

“I think we both had an instant vision as soon as we saw the space and especially after we looked around the outside property, I think people are excited about that.”

On top of wine, the new Remotion space also has a second floor, which has two vacation rental units.

