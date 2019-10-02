Home
Next steps made in pool proposal for Ashland

Next steps made in pool proposal for Ashland

Local News Regional Top Stories

Ashland, Ore — The City of Ashland is one step closer to having a bigger, better pool for the community.

Since Southern Oregon University removed it’s aquatic center, there hasn’t been a pool in Ashland big enough to accommodate water sports.

Earlier this week the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission started the process of replacing the 36-year-old Daniel Meyer Memorial pool in Hunter Park.

“It would be a 25 yard by 25 meter pool with a depth greater than 6 feet so that water polo and other deeper water activities could happen at the Daniel Meyer Pool,” said Lonny Flora, The City of Ashland’s Recreation Manager.

The next step is to find funding for a potential future pool. The Parks Department will present options at an open session on Monday, October 21st.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »