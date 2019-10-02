Next steps made in pool proposal for Ashland

Ashland, Ore — The City of Ashland is one step closer to having a bigger, better pool for the community.
Since Southern Oregon University removed it’s aquatic center, there hasn’t been a pool in Ashland big enough to accommodate water sports.
Earlier this week the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission started the process of replacing the 36-year-old Daniel Meyer Memorial pool in Hunter Park.
“It would be a 25 yard by 25 meter pool with a depth greater than 6 feet so that water polo and other deeper water activities could happen at the Daniel Meyer Pool,” said Lonny Flora, The City of Ashland’s Recreation Manager.
The next step is to find funding for a potential future pool. The Parks Department will present options at an open session on Monday, October 21st.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.