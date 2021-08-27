Home
Nightmare Chamber Haunted House at Randall Theatre in Medford canceling after 2021 season

MEDFORD, Ore — Nightmare Chamber Haunted House announced  it will be entering its final season in October after 14 years.

Organizers made the announcement on Facebook Monday – though the reason behind the decision is unclear.

“We want to go out with a bang, so come on by between October 14th through October 31st and take in some scares!”  Organizers shared on the Facebook post. “Thank you Rogue Valley for helping to make the Nightmare Chamber one of the best haunts on the west coast. Now, onto some fear!”

The House, located on 10 E. 3rd street, will be requiring masks and actors will be at least six feet away from guests.

Tickets will be going on sale starting September 15th for Fast Pass and general admission.

Visit the event’s website for more information: Nightmare Chamber

 

