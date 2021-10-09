Nightmare Chamber Haunted House returns for final scare this year

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Nightmare Chamber Haunted House that’s been spooking people in Medford for the last 12 years is in its final year, due to lack of staffing.
This year, the haunted house is put on through Event Works Production Company. It’ll be at the corner of Front and Third Street in downtown Medford.
The theme is different nightmares you might experience, ranging from clowns to a medical infirmary. Organizers say it’s sure to be a frightening experience.
“Every 12 feet there is something that is there to scare you whether it an air cannon, loud noises, actors, drop panels whatever,” said Robin Downward, Producer of the haunted house.
The haunted house is not recommended for those 10 and under. The first night of the haunted house is October 14th.
Visit nightmarechamber.com for tickets.
