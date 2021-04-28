Home
No charges filed yet one week after explosions and fire in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – There are still no charges filed after last week’s explosion in White City. One man died but has not been identified.

The storage facility on Antelope Rd. went up in flames last Wednesday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it has interviewed the 4th man that was at the scene and fled, it had been looking for him. In addition to the man that died, another man suffered severe burns and was taken to a Portland hospital. The other man was treated for minor burns on-scene.

Police believe the facility was being used for a hemp extraction operation.

