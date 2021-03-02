No grand jury is scheduled for Eagle Point shooting yet

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney’s office says a grand jury is not yet scheduled for an officer involved shooting that happened in Eagle Point last week.
The District Attorney’s office says it’s unknown when the grand jury will be scheduled.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Idlewood Drive and Stevens Road near Church on the Hill last Tuesday night.
The shooting left 39-year-old Dale Arthur Amstutz-Dunn dead.
A deputy at the scene was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Another man was also sent to the hospital.
