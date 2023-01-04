Non-profit for foster parents/kids loses donations after flood

MEDFORD, Ore. —One local foster organization needs your help after its warehouse flooded.

The Jackson County Foster Parent Association is a non-profit that empowers, supports, and advocates for foster parents and children in the county.  It says its warehouse was flooded on Friday from all the recent rain. Thousands of dollars in donated clothing, toys, books, and shoes were damaged.

“When I saw all that water and all of those thousands of dollars of gifts destroyed, my heart just sank, you just wanna cry because these is all gifts that were given from the community, they were so generous, and to see all that destroyed is just heartbreaking,” said Christina Finke with the Jackson County Foster Parent Association.

The non-profit is collecting donations through a Facebook fundraiser.  You can find it here.

