Non-profit helps bring golf to people with mobility challenges

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Golfers gathered at Stone Ridge Golf Club Saturday to compete for a good cause.

Organizers say over 100 players participated in the third annual David’s Chair Charity Golf Tournament over the weekend.

David’s Chair is a Medford non-profit that provides people with mobility challenges with track chairs and para golfers.

It provides these all-terrain wheelchairs, designed to support the user and allow for a perfect golf swing, for free. To encourage people with mobility challenges to be active and enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s important because some of the mobility challenges people are dealing with put a real financial strain on them and people don’t always have the capabilities to take these chairs to a location,” said Ceo of David’s Chair, Steve Furst.

Furst said this golf tournament will help raise funds for a new para golfer for people to use here in the Rogue Valley. He said they expect to raise around $25,000 for David’s Chair. There were a number of adaptive golf players out on the green Saturday taking full advantage of the para golfers. “These chairs have been life changing. Hopefully someone will see this, and it will get them off the couch and show them that they can get out in the sunshine and enjoy golf,” said adaptive golfer, Dennis Duchi. Duchi said he was an avid player before his injury, and with the help of David’s Chair and the Stand Up and Play Foundation he has been able to get back on the course. If you feel like donating to David’s Chair you can visit their website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.