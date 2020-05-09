Home
Non-profit holding virtual fundraiser

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass non-profit is still holding its annual fundraiser, but this year it’s moving online.

Royal Family Kids in Grants Pass is a non-profit supporting children who are victims of abuse.

Rather than cancelling it’s only fundraiser, organizers decided to hold it online hopefully attracting more people to the cause.

“When you remove school and you remove their counseling appointments and you remove their mentors that just throws their entire world into chaos,” said Erin Maxson from Royal Family Kids.

