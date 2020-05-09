Non-profit holding virtual fundraiser

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass non-profit is still holding its annual fundraiser, but this year it’s moving online.
Royal Family Kids in Grants Pass is a non-profit supporting children who are victims of abuse.
Rather than cancelling it’s only fundraiser, organizers decided to hold it online hopefully attracting more people to the cause.
“When you remove school and you remove their counseling appointments and you remove their mentors that just throws their entire world into chaos,” said Erin Maxson from Royal Family Kids.
Click HERE for more information on the auction.
Click HERE for more information on Saturday’s Facebook event.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]