Non-profit hosting events to commemorate 75th anniversary of Hiroshima Bombings

SOUTHERN OREGON — A local non-profit is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings.
Starting Thursday, One Sunny Day Initiatives a will hold a peace vigil at Lithia Park at 8 a.m.
Next Sunday, Dr. Hideko Tamura-Snider will speak of her childhood experience with the Hiroshima bombing.
She will also discuss her reaction of seeing the bomber ‘Enola Gay’ for the first time earlier this year.
“Why did this really have to happen, you know? Why did Buddha, God, anybody of any religion sit there and let it happen?” said Dr. Hideko Tamura-Snider.
For more information on the upcoming events, contact Lucie at 541-944-2430 or visit the website here.
