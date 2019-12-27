Non-profit hosting New Year’s Eve alternative for avoiding alcohol & drugs

Jackson County, Ore — For those recovering from addiction, the holidays can be an extremely difficult time, especially New Year’s Eve.
So to avoid the draw of drugs & alcohol, one non-profit is throwing a party for anyone who still wants the celebration, without the temptation.
It’s the idea of Michelle Caswell, a former addict herself.
The event is hosted by “Purely His” a local resource for recovering addicts.
“It’s just a night to celebrate being clean & sober, for those who already are, those who want to be, for anyone who wants to go out and party, but don’t want the hangover afterwards,” said Caswell.
The party starts at 6:30pm on New Years Eve at the Jackson County Expo.
The event is for adults.
Teens 16 & up are allowed too, so long as they’re with a guardian.
Tickets are available at purelyhisministry.com
