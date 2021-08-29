Home
Non-profit hosts distribution and remembrance event at Hawthorne Park on Nat’l Overdose Awareness Day

Non-profit hosts distribution and remembrance event at Hawthorne Park on Nat’l Overdose Awareness Day

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s National Overdose Awareness Day, and local non-profit organization Max’s Mission is hoping to educate the community on overdosing at Hawthorne Park.

The non-profit hosted a small distribution of free naloxone and fentanyl test strips this afternoon.

It also provided cards and posterboards for people to write messages to people who lost their lives to overdose.

“It’s a day for remembering those we lost to overdose, we’ve just lost way too many in southern Oregon, and it’s, you know, a way for us to all remember,” said Max’s Mission Executive Director, Julia Pinsky.

Pinsky says a larger scale event has been postponed until October.

Visit maxsmission.org to learn more.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »