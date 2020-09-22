Non-profit offering cremain recovery for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – For fire victims who lost their loved ones cremains, team of archaeologists and K-9s are offering to find them at no-cost.
The Alta Heritage Foundation Cremains Recovery Team is a non-profit from the Bay Area. The all-volunteer team specializes in finding human cremains. Many of their volunteers have experience with search and rescue for high profile events like the Happy Camp Fire.
While there is no guarantee their team can find your loved ones, but there is one thing you can do to increase your chances.
“It’s absolutely critical [to] not disturb the area. A lot of people will go into the area thinking they are going to find their earns 99.99% of the earns are gone,” said Lynne Engelbert, associate with the non-profit.
The organization urges people to flag or tape off their property so no one disrupts the lot. The volunteers only search for human cremains, not animal ashes.
To sign up for the free service click HERE.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]