Nonprofit raising money for Grants Pass homeless community

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The organizations behind a tiny home village for the homeless in Medford are looking to expand to Grants Pass—and they’re asking for your help.
Rogue Retreat created Hope Village in Medford. It’s helped people into more permanent housing and gotten them off the streets.
Now the organization’s creating a similar project in Grants Passed called Foundry Village.
It needs help from the public to reach it’s anticipated $500,000 budget.
“We’re just in the beginning stages of being able to take donations directly from the community,” said Rogue Retreat Development Director Matt Vorderstrasse. “We do have a couple of funders who have pledged to us and we already have 20,000 dollars in community donations in hand.”
For information on how you can donate, you can visit the Foundry Village Facebook Page.
