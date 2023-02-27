North Medford Highschool basketball season ends in a fight

MEDFORD, Ore. – The North Medford boys basketball season ended bizarrely at home on February 24th. After the referees called their final game a no-contest because a fight broke out.

The Black Tornado was leading their game against Willamette in the 3rd quarter when sources tell us a shoving match between opposing players, escalated into a fight.

Some people in street clothes even charged the court and got involved. North Medford’s coach called it a bad situation.

After huddling up, the referees called the game off, ruling it a no-contest and no one got credit for the win.

A spokeswoman with the Medford School District told us the following in a statement.