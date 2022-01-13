North Medford HS student selected to represent the state by performing abroad

MEDFORD, Ore. — A North Medford sophomore has been nominated to represent the state of Oregon in 3 European countries this summer.

The student, Coral Splain, has been selected to perform through the ‘Ambassador of Music Program’ with Oregon State University.

The 10th grader is a percussionist, who says she’s been a lifelong lover of all types of music. Splain says she’s working hard to raise $11,000 in order to get to Europe for her performances in July.

She says the money is needed for travel expenses, snacks, fuel, and more.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of it, and there are not many people that they allow to do it. So, being a few people out of Oregon to represent the entire state is just amazing,” Splain told me.

At this time, she has raised around $1,100 on her GoFundMe.

