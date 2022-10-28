North Medford wins 37th annual Black and Blue Bowl

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 37th annual Black and Blue Bowl between North and South Medford High School kicked off on October 28th.

Both the Black Tornado and the Panthers have each won 18 games in the series’ history. With south taking five of the last six.

Both teams enter the contest in the top 15, 6-a programs in the state, and this game could impact who has the home-field advantage when the playoffs start.

“It’s just such a great night for the community to come together, we haven’t been able to do it like this for the last couple of years. The kids are in the stands on both sides just having fun, and it’s just a great opportunity, north or south to come together as a community,” said the Principal of South Medford High School, Jeremy Hamasu.

The North Medford Black Tornadoes ended up breaking the tie, 35 to nothing.