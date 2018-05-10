Nurses hopes to come to an agreement with Providence Medford Medical Center

Medford, Ore.- A group of nurses have met with administrators from Providence Medford Medical Center Thursday to reach an agreement on a new contract.
Nurses claim a staffing shortage is hurting patient care and resulting in them being overworked.
There are currently 287 nurses working at the hospital.
Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association says he is optimistic there will be a solution by the end of the day.
In a statement, Providence said they believe the two sides will reach an agreement.
