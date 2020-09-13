Home
Obenchain Fire reaches an estimated 30,503 acres

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Obenchain Fire is now estimated at 30,503 acres and is 20 percent contained.

There are currently 28 water tenders, 22 engines, 19 dozers and 12 helicopters working on the fire, as well as several hand crews. Overnight, firefighters conducted tactical burnout operations to secure homes along the fire perimeter.

A Red Flag Warning is issued for all of Jackson County, due to gusty winds. Crews on the southwestern part of the fire will continue to reinforce dozer lines.

Evacuation orders are still in place. To see a map of evacuations visit: https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415

