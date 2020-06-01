ODF: 200 lightning strikes in region

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon got some much needed rain in the valley over the weekend, but it brought lightning with it.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says there were over 200 lightning strikes in southwest Oregon.
ODF said that there was only one lightning-caused fire in the region this weekend.
It was a small tree fire, which also burned a shed, a few miles south of Siskiyou Highway, according to the department.
It was quickly put out by firefighters.
“We are not anticipating any fire of any consequence out of this but we may find one or two small ones again,” said Brian Ballou from ODF.
They’ll continue to monitor the area for sleeper fires, which can go undetected for days.
