ODF continues to make progress on local fires 

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry says it has completed containment lines around most of the lightning-caused fires in our region.

Out of all the lightning-caused fires in Jackson and Josephine counties from the storm on August 17th, only one remains without a complete containment line. The rum creek fire.

ODF says altogether these fires have burned about 300 acres. The biggest of them being the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine county at 100 acres the Ladybug Fire at 87 acres and the Keeler fire at 60 acres in Jackson County.

“Our first goal when we get to a fire is to put out the active fire and get a perimeter line around it. We are exposing that BARE dirt so the fire gets to that point and stops growing. That way we can keep it at the smallest size possible and then start working on mop-up efforts,” said Natalie Weber of the Oregon Department Of Forestry.

Weber says higher wind speeds in the forecast may give firefighters some trouble holding containment lines. But at this time she says they are confident the lines will hold.

She says for the majority of these fires there isn’t any active fire on the ground and teams are keeping a close eye on these areas to make sure nothing reignites.