ODF-Contracted plane makes emergency landing in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted air attack plane made an emergency landing around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
According to ODF, the pilot and one passenger on board did not report any injuries and declined medical attention.
It’s not known what caused the need for an emergency landing at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
