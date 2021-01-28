Home
ODF encourages people to prune their trees to prevent damage during snowstorms

OREGON — The Oregon Department of Forestry wants to remind you to prune your trees in order to reduce damage in future snowstorms.

ODF says narrow angles between branches signal a point of weakness, whether in the trunk or crown of a tree.

It says you should remove one of the two branches when the tree is young if you notice this.

ODF adds that branches that move against each other can create wounds and decay, and should be removed.

“When there is a forecast for heavy snow, get those brooms out and be ready to brush that snow off those evergreen leaves to prevent that weight from cracking those branches,” said Public Information Officer for ODF, Jim Gersbach.

To learn more about what to watch out for, or how to reduce tree damage, visit ODF’s website.

