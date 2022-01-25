ODF handling prescribed burns near Prescott Park, Roxy Ann Peak

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some of you may have noticed smoke around Roxy Ann Peak earlier this afternoon – but no worries, it was a prescribed burn.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District says it took place approximately 4 miles northeast of Medford, affecting 15 acres near Prescott Park.

ODF says crews are expected to work the next two weeks on Roxy Ann Peak to help reduce the risk of wildfire.

It says crews will be actively monitoring the piles throughout the week.

ODF adds that some trails near the peak may be closed at times for safety reasons.

