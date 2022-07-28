ODF hosts wildfire risk map meeting, residents voice concerns

SOUTHERN OREGON, —ODF is trying to calm down public response, to its new wildfire risk map. We told you Tuesday, that it has a lot of people upset. Wednesday, residents got to voice their concerns.

Oregon State researchers worked with ODF to identify the areas with the highest risk to wildfires, as part of Senate Bill 762, passed by the legislature last year. The risk classification is based on a variety of categories including location, topography, vegetation, and other things that could make fighting fire dangerous or hard to control.

However, ODF thinks there is a general public misunderstanding of the intent behind the map. A presentation was given on its development, risk designations, and the rules and appeals process.

“Many if not all of you have received a letter that notes your wildfire risk classification and your right to appeal that designation, I’m here to honor that right by ensuring that your voices are heard,” said Mike Shaw, Chief of Fire Protection at ODF.

“This is something that is going to detrimentally affect people and you haven’t done your diligence in boots on the ground and actually considering the actual causes of the fires, I respectfully ask that you go back to the drawing board,” said a concerned resident.

