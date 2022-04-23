ODF informs public of ‘Firewise’ program

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Oregon State Fire Marshall and Oregon Department of Forestry are coming together to help reduce wildfire risk in your community. ODF says it’s a good time for communities to look into how they can prepare for the upcoming fire season.

The two agencies hosted a webinar Thursday, to share about the national “Firewise” program. The community-based program works to help residents get organized and to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community.

ODF says the most successful Firewise communities are the ones that do the work themselves and understand what things they need to be watching for, with guidance from fire officials. Considering southern Oregon’s recent fire history, ODF says people here would greatly benefit from the program.

“Instead of feeling that panic of what do I do in the middle of a wildfire, I think knowing and understanding what your risks are ahead of time are incredibly important and also having the support of your community to also be on board, and have a plan takes away that fear and panic,” said ODF National Fire Plan Coordinator, Jenna Trentadue.

The state of Oregon currently has 230 Firewise communities. There are specific criteria to enroll in the Firewise program. If a group of people are interested, they can reach out to their local ODF office or fire department to learn more.