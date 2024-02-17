ODF is hiring seasonal and contract workers for upcoming fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is hiring in preparation for fire season. According to their website, ODF is hiring seasonal workers such as firefighters and dispatchers, as well as external contractors. ODF public information officer Natalie weber says their incident resource agreement allows ODF to hire workers with water tenders, bulldozers, engine crews, and other resources needed for an extended fire attack. Weber says these new hires must attend a mandatory training class and vehicle inspection, so they will be well prepared by spring.

“We know things get busier in the spring, we never know when we’re going to start needing those resources. so, we’re just encouraging people to get ahead of that and start taking those classes now when they are available,” Weber says.

If you’re interested in applying, Weber says to look on the ODF website to find specific positions and locations. While applications won’t be processed until April, Weber says you can get ahead by taking classes and inspections now.

