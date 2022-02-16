ODF mopping up two small fires by Cave Junction, cause unknown

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —Firefighters are finishing up work on two different fires that started near Cave Junction Monday morning. The Oregon Department of Forestry, says both fires were burning about 10-miles northeast of Cave Junction, near Little Greyback Peak.

When firefighters arrived Monday they found the first fire to be around 1/10 of an acre, the second was 1.5 acres.

Crews will remain on scene until the mop-up process is complete, and firefighters will continue to monitor the area for the next couple of weeks. But ODF says this serves as a reminder, fires can happen year-round.

“Things are dry and they are ready to burn, and so even though it’s not warm all of the fuels are dry, there’s not enough moisture on the ground as there normally is this time of year because we haven’t had that rain so it’s not surprising we’re seeing this fire activity,” said Natalie Weber, ODF spokeswoman.

The cause of both fires are unknown.