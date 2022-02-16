ODF mopping up two small fires by Cave Junction, cause unknown

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 15, 2022

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —Firefighters are finishing up work on two different fires that started near Cave Junction Monday morning. The Oregon Department of Forestry, says both fires were burning about 10-miles northeast of Cave Junction, near Little Greyback Peak.

When firefighters arrived Monday they found the first fire to be around 1/10 of an acre, the second was 1.5 acres.

Crews will remain on scene until the mop-up process is complete, and firefighters will continue to monitor the area for the next couple of weeks. But ODF says this serves as a reminder, fires can happen year-round.

“Things are dry and they are ready to burn, and so even though it’s not warm all of the fuels are dry, there’s not enough moisture on the ground as there normally is this time of year because we haven’t had that rain so it’s not surprising we’re seeing this fire activity,” said Natalie Weber, ODF spokeswoman.

The cause of both fires are unknown.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.