ODF responds to lightning caused fire starts

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —With thunderstorms moving in, lightning has been detected in southern Oregon, causing new fire starts. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District responded to a fire near Waters Gulch Road, southwest of Buncom, and west of Ashland Monday evening.

ODF’s Helitack helicopter was sent to the Waters Gulch Fire which is estimated at 2 acres. A type 2 helicopter with additional aircraft and engines was also ordered due to the location of the fire. The fire is on a steep slope and will be an estimated half-mile walk uphill to access it from the ground, according to ODF.

ODF says as of just before 9 o’clock, the fire is not growing and is mostly lined. ODF’s Natalie Weber says the team is doing everything it can to be on top of the fires.

“We are watching those areas of the lightning strikes with our detection camera system. We also have firefighters out patrolling in those areas right now. Thankfully, it does sound like the storm’s coming with quite a bit of rain so that will likely help,” said Weber.

Weber says the amount of rain that came with the storm contributes to the very few fires reported and will likely naturally extinguish some potential starts.

ODF previously reported additional new fire starts spotted in the same area but has confirmed those are water dogs. That is when water evaporates, which can look like smoke.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.