ODF says So. Obenchain tree restoration work is complete

SHADY COVE, Ore. —Restoration work to replant trees on the burn scar of the south Obenchain fire has finished.

The effort, called Emergency Forest Restoration Program was put on by the Farm Service Agency, alongside ODF. The process includes planting year-old trees, to give them a chance to grow back quicker, than they would naturally.

ODF says this year, 30,000 trees were planted. Trees included ponderosa pine, douglas fir and cedar.

“There’s a lot of trees that were lost in those areas so the landowners want to see that restored back to what it was, so this program helps them get a headstand on that,” said Natalie Weber with ODF.

ODF says landowners pay for the cost upfront, but once the work is done, they get reimbursed up to 75%of the cost.