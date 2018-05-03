ODF sends help to Arizona for fires

Southern Oregon’s wildland firefighters are on high alert.
Oregon Department of Forestry says its crews are ready to go down to fires already burning in other parts of the country.
One of the largest is in Arizona.
So far, only a few managers have been called to help coordinate the action.
They could be there for at least 14 days.
“Since we are getting closer to the beginning of fire season which is typically early June, it’s a little interesting to see how it’s going to play out if they do request more resources because we want to make sure we’re able to help our neighbors, but we want to be ready and kind of on our a game the second fire season starts here as well,” Melissa Cano with Oregon Department of Forestry said.
ODF says it’s ready to send more resources if needed, but will refrain from doing so, if fire season starts in Oregon.