ODF smothers afternoon grass fire alongside I-5 in Central Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —A grass fire along I-5 in Jackson County, sends firefighters scrambling. It happened just north of Central Point, early Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic to back up on the interstate.

It happened just before noon Tuesday, near milepost 37. ODF says the biggest challenge was how close it was, to the interstate.

Jackson County Fire District 3 and ODF responded with numerous resources, from engines to crews, even ODF’s helicopter. Despite its challenging location, ODF says crews were able to make quick work of the fire.

The agencies were able to stop it at an estimated 3 quarters of an acre. ODF says this is a good example of why Jackson and Josephine counties went into high fire danger, just Monday.

“Things are dry they are ready to burn and they are ready to take off so just keeping that in mind we’re ready for an uptick in the responses were are going to have to have, its getting to that point in the summer where we start seeing more regular fires because things are drying out,” said Natalie Weber with ODF.

ODF says the fire is 100% lined and 70% mopped up. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.