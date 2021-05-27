Home
ODF Southwest District still accepting applications for this fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District office is still looking to fill key positions during this fire season.

Natalie Weber with the department says it has openings for firefighters, dispatchers, and detection specialist positions.

Applications can be found on ODF’s job page here: Oregon Job Opportunities  or by calling its Central Point headquarters at 541-664-3328

The job window will close next Monday, May 31st.

