ODF Southwest District still accepting applications for this fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District office is still looking to fill key positions during this fire season.
Natalie Weber with the department says it has openings for firefighters, dispatchers, and detection specialist positions.
Applications can be found on ODF’s job page here: Oregon Job Opportunities or by calling its Central Point headquarters at 541-664-3328
The job window will close next Monday, May 31st.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]