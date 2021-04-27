Home
ODF Southwest Oregon watching conditions closely to announce fire season

MEDFORD, Ore. – ODF is watching and waiting, as it debates when to declare fire season in Southern Oregon. Usually, the season starts in June, but depending on conditions it can begin much earlier. Last year, it started in May. ODF said it all depends on weather conditions.

While we had rain this past weekend ODF said it wasn’t enough. But the agency said it could still be a regular fire season.

“Last year we had a lot of fires in the spring because we had a really dry streak. So we started earlier on May 1st. We kind of started to see a little bit of this year as well,” said Natalie Weber, PIO for ODF.

The agency said it’s never too early to prepare for fire season. Start packing your go-bag of belongings you might need in case of a fire. It’s also important to have an evacuation strategy.

