ODF warns fire danger level rising

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry is warning that with the rising temperatures, the fire danger level is also predicted to rise, and soon.
We are currently at a green or low level, but that’s expected to move to a blue or moderate level within the next ten days.
With hotter temperatures, lack of moisture, and changes in weather, ODF says now is the time to be prepared.
“If you haven’t done your spring cleaning, if you will, and taken care of all the dry grasses across your property, now is your chance,” said Melissa Cano, spokesperson for ODF. “Because once we get to those shutdown times, that tends to interfere with people’s work schedules.”
When fire danger levels moves from low to moderate, the mowing of dry, cured grass, use of power saws, use of a spark-emitting internal combustion engine, as well as the cutting, grinding, and welding of metal will not be allowed between the hours of 1 and 8 pm.
For more information check out ODF’s website.