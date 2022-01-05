ODFW asks for help ahead of Applegate elk census

MEDFORD, Ore. – State wildlife officials are asking for help tracking down elk in Jackson and Josephine Counties ahead of a wildlife survey.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said they’re trying to gather data about how many elk are within the Applegate Wildlife Management Unit. That unit includes a part of Jackson County west of Interstate 5 and a part of Josephine County east of Highway 199/Redwood Highway.

The data will help ODFW determine where it can best conduct its annual elk census later this winter.

If you see or have seen elk recently in the Applegate Wildlife Management Unit, you can contact ODFW at 541-826-8774. Be ready with information about the time and date of the sighting and how many were observed at a particular location. You can also mark sightings using the iNaturalist app for the project titles “ODFW Rogue Elk District.”