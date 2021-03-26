ODFW hosting a free ‘Turkey Clinic’ for kids

MEDFORD, Ore. — Children 17 and under are invited to attend a free ‘Turkey Clinic’ this Saturday.
It’s designed for first time youth hunters. It’s being hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
The young hunters will be taught the history, biology and scouting of turkeys in the field.
Assistant District Biologist, Dan Ethridge, says kids will also have the opportunity to try out turkey calls.
“There’s always things to learn, there’s lots of techniques out there for turkey hunting. Pretty much anything is possible and that’s some of the tactics I’ll talk about,” said Ethridge.youthe
Ethridge says the participants must have their permits in order to do any actual hunting.
Registration is available online at myodfw.com.
