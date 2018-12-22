ODOT: Check the roads before you hit the roads this holiday weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — Millions across the region are starting their Christmas travels.
If you’re driving, you’re urged to check the roads before you go.
NBC5 Meteorologist Matt Jordan said anyone leaving Friday can expect good conditions with some fog into Saturday morning, but drivers need to be particularly cautious of icy roads in higher elevations.
“Now the mountain passes are the main thing we’re watching especially on Sunday and Saturday night,” Jordan said. “There is a new system coming through so if you have any traveling to get done, probably best to do it either Friday or Saturday morning.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation suggests checking sites like tripcheck.com before you hit the roads.